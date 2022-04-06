ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Fake pastor swindles $10,000 from older man in Knightdale

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7vTL_0f0tgNGl00
EMBED <> More Videos Fake pastor swindles $10,000 from older man in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man posing as a pastor scammed an older man out of $10,000, according to Knightdale Police Department.

Investigators released a photo of the accused scammer.

Knightdale Police Department hopes someone can help them identify the man, so they can bring him to justice.

The picture shows the man leaving the State Employees Credit Union on North Smithfield Road. Investigators said that's where at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday he made off with $10,000 that did not belong to him.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo should call police at 919-217-2261.

Comments / 4

Related
WRAL News

Knightdale man accused in violent Wake County crime spree due in court

A Knightdale man accused in a violent Wake County crime spree is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon. Willie Daniels, 39, faces a long list of felony charges. It includes attempted first-degree murder and other charges for shooting into an occupied vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and felony fleeing to elude.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knightdale, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Knightdale, NC
cbs17

Man accused of shooting woman in the head in Cumberland County now in custody: deputies

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for shooting a woman in the head Wednesday morning in Cumberland County has been arrested, authorities said Friday morning. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday along the 3200-block of Chippenham Street in Eastover. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Police#Wtvd
cbs17

Durham man charged in Raleigh weekend Walmart shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested and charged Monday in a weekend shooting outside a Raleigh Walmart in the Brier Creek area, police said. The Walmart was placed on lockdown Saturday after a person was injured in a shooting at 5:25 p.m. in the store’s parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue, officials said.
RALEIGH, NC
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CNN

CNN

969K+
Followers
143K+
Post
766M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy