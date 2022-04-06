EMBED <> More Videos Fake pastor swindles $10,000 from older man in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man posing as a pastor scammed an older man out of $10,000, according to Knightdale Police Department.

Investigators released a photo of the accused scammer.

Knightdale Police Department hopes someone can help them identify the man, so they can bring him to justice.

The picture shows the man leaving the State Employees Credit Union on North Smithfield Road. Investigators said that's where at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday he made off with $10,000 that did not belong to him.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo should call police at 919-217-2261.