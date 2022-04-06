Sunday shake-up: Emmaus Farmers Market hosts the PA Dairymen’s milkshake truck

Those famous milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be making another visit to the Emmaus Farmers Market Sunday. The Morning Call/TNS

Those famous Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshakes are once again coming to the Emmaus Farmers Market.

The Emmaus Farmers Market will host the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s PA Dairymen’s milkshake truck from 10 a.m. to noon p.m. Sunday at Triangle Park in the middle of the borough.

You can get the same great milkshake flavors that you’ll find at the PA Farm Show - vanilla, chocolate and half & half (also known as mix).

Milkshakes are $5 each.

And be prepared for a wait. When the truck came last June there was a long line. (These shakes are worth the wait.)

Your purchase is also for a good cause: Proceeds from sales of PA Dairymen’s milkshakes fund agricultural scholarships, education programs and youth programs in Pennsylvania.

It’s also a good opportunity to check out the winter session of the popular market, featuring vendors such as Pie in the Sky (fresh-baked pies and more); Apple Ridge Farm (produce, baked goods) and Funny Farm Apiaries (regular raw honey as well as flavor-infused honey, lotion bars & salve.)

Info: www.emmausmarket.com and www.padairymens.com