ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Sunday shake-up: Emmaus Farmers Market hosts the PA Dairymen’s milkshake truck

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6gmP_0f0tg3hU00
Those famous milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be making another visit to the Emmaus Farmers Market Sunday. The Morning Call/TNS

Those famous Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshakes are once again coming to the Emmaus Farmers Market.

The Emmaus Farmers Market will host the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s PA Dairymen’s milkshake truck from 10 a.m. to noon p.m. Sunday at Triangle Park in the middle of the borough.

You can get the same great milkshake flavors that you’ll find at the PA Farm Show - vanilla, chocolate and half & half (also known as mix).

Milkshakes are $5 each.

And be prepared for a wait. When the truck came last June there was a long line. (These shakes are worth the wait.)

Your purchase is also for a good cause: Proceeds from sales of PA Dairymen’s milkshakes fund agricultural scholarships, education programs and youth programs in Pennsylvania.

It’s also a good opportunity to check out the winter session of the popular market, featuring vendors such as Pie in the Sky (fresh-baked pies and more); Apple Ridge Farm (produce, baked goods) and Funny Farm Apiaries (regular raw honey as well as flavor-infused honey, lotion bars & salve.)

Info: www.emmausmarket.com and www.padairymens.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Iconic NJ Deli Reopening After Pandemic Shutdown

A family-owned New Jersey deli is gearing up for a long-awaited reopening, originally reported by NJ Advance Media. Hobby's Delicatessen, in Newark, announced in an April Fool's joke "We are open... ing soon." The Kosher-style deli — whose website says it was "established before you were born" — was bought...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Emmaus, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market to host 2022 Spring Kick-Off

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host the 2022 Spring Kick-Off on Saturday March 26. The celebration will take place during National Agricultural Week. There will also be hand crafts, baked goods, fresh produce, eggs, kids’ activities, and free giveaways. Guest and shoppers could also purchase items inside the Genuine MS Store. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Line#Milkshakes#Food Drink#The Pa Dairymen#The Emmaus Farmers Market#Apple Ridge Farm#Funny Farm Apiaries#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant To Shutter After 91 Years In Allentown

After over 90 years of serving the Lehigh Valley community, The Brass Rail on Lehigh Street has announced that it will permanently close its doors in June. "It is with much sadness that we are announcing our closure. Our last day of business will be Saturday, June 4, 2022," reads a Wednesday, March 30 Facebook post from Lehigh Valley with Love.
ALLENTOWN, PA
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy