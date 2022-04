By: KDKA-TV News Staff WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Three businesses in Whitehall were hit with consumer alerts because of a sewage backup. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alerts for Whitehall Asian Supermarket, Namaste India II Restaurant and the 7-Eleven all next to each other on Radford Road. The alerts were posted on April 1 for a wastewater disposal violation because of sewage backing up, the health department said. On Google maps, the three business appear to share the same building. When the alerts are removed, the health department’s website will be updated.

