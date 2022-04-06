A cool, windy Wednesday

A few additional inches of snow combined with gusty winds will cause blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions today in portions of eastern/southeastern MT and northeastern WY impacting travel. Use caution while driving.

Daytime highs stay in the 40s and 50s today but start to rebound tomorrow and really warm up on Friday with temperatures reaching the 70s in some spots.

High pressure brings calmer, drier, and warmer conditions tomorrow and Friday before the next cold front moves through by Saturday bringing more rain, snow, and wind. This will cool daytime highs back down into the 40s and 50s on Saturday then the 30s and 40s on Sunday.

A cooler and wetter pattern remains early next week with highs in the 30s and 40s along with a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight and tomorrow night, 30s and 40s Friday night, 20s and 30s across the weekend then teens and 20s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com