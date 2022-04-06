ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Scott grocery building burns overnight

By Raven Little
 2 days ago

SCOTT,La. (KLFY)– Scott Fire Department firefighters were called to the former Romero’s Grocery building in Scott around 10:30 last night. According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier , crews witnessed heavy smoke upon arrival, but were able to get the blaze under control quickly. The room where the fire started has heavy fire damage while the rest of the first floor and second floor has smoke damage.

Units from Carencro and Duson also responded. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

