Judy Krutsinger

WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi, 82, the speaker of the House, has tested positive for Covid but is asymptomatic, her spokesman said Thursday. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided," spokesman Drew Hammill said of Pelosi, D-Calif., in a pair of tweets.

