6 people hurt by falling luggage on bus near Charlotte Douglas airport, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to the hospital after bags fell from an overhead compartment of an airport bus near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. at Harlee Avenue and the Josh Birmingham Parkway near the long-term parking lot 4.

Police said a vehicle merged in front of an employee bus causing the bus driver to slam on the brakes.

The quick reaction resulted in luggage in the overhead compartments falling on some passengers, police said.

The victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC and CMPD.

