Manhattan, NY

Delivery driver stabbed, robbed while dropping food order in East Harlem

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A delivery driver was stabbed outside of a NYCHA complex in East Harlem late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at the Jefferson Houses on East 112th Street and First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said when the delivery driver arrived at the building with a food order, two men approached him, stole the food and his cash and then one of the suspects stabbed him in the leg. The pair then ran off.

EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

catt 112
1d ago

Wow, That's Straight Savage Status. Catch These Mother Flowers. The Complete Nerve Of Them. SMH

