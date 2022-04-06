ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Mississippi tax assessor arrested for rape of person over age of 16

By Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
A Mississippi tax assessor has been arrested and charged with the rape of a person over the age of 16.

Agents with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested John Sullivan, 52, the longtime tax assessor for Rankin County.

Sullivan was released from the Rankin County Jail after a $30,000 bond was posted.

Officials with the AG’s office said they would not have any comment on active cases.

Comments

Angie Clements
1d ago

Horrible But I'm Sure He Won't Get N Any Trouble Cause He's 1 Of Tha Boys Very Sad That He's Even Out Now On A Low Bond

14
Minute Maid
1d ago

Children in this matter are the victim. As adults we should know better, their is no excuse for this grown man's behavior. There are more women around then men, so this tells me that he lacks morals and feels inadequate when it comes to dealing with grown women. Children sometimes may placed themselves in a compromising position, because they lack knowledge, & not to say that this was the situation. It takes a responsible adult to reframe from such temptation. This man is over 50 and should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. He took advantage of a child, teenager in the worst way. I have know sympathy for him at all. I do hope that the minor child in this matter is receiving counseling, & has a great support system around her.

6
Melissa crowe haney
1d ago

if he really did it he needs to pay,but if it's a money grab or parents trying to sue somebody to get money,then that's a different story

4
