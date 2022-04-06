Mississippi tax assessor arrested for rape of person over age of 16

A Mississippi tax assessor has been arrested and charged with the rape of a person over the age of 16.

Agents with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested John Sullivan, 52, the longtime tax assessor for Rankin County.

Sullivan was released from the Rankin County Jail after a $30,000 bond was posted.

Officials with the AG’s office said they would not have any comment on active cases.

