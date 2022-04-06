ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Very Thick Fog

By Meteorologist Randi Rico
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Fog is a major...

www.wlwt.com

WLWT 5

Cincinnati to see rain showers and warmer temperatures

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is set to return to spring-like temperatures and more rounds of rain. Sunday's temperatures were a great way to close out the weekend. Tomorrow's highs will be very similar, but plan on more clouds around and a passing shower, too. This coming week features temperatures closer...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBOC

Slow Clearing- Some Fog Late

Forecast updated on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 6:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Showers ending with some clearing late. Areas of fog late. Low 49-50°. Wind: SW 1-4 mph. Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 73-75°. Beaches 59. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Fog overnight. Thunderstorms return on Friday

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The high humidity that you are feeling will lead to areas of thick fog overnight, along and especially north of I-10. Travel with caution. After sunrise, if it is still foggy, keep your headlights and taillights on, so you can be seen better. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s. There may still be an isolated shower.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Cincinnati, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Morning fog will fade, partly sunny day

After the early morning fog lifts...the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Wind will be light 5-15 mph...the direction will be variable. Highs will be 35 to 38 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and 35 to 52 degrees across the northern Lower Peninsula. Tonight will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Fog this morning, Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Patchy dense fog should lift by mid morning today, then expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will top off near or above 70. Lows fall to the upper 40s tonight, but it will be a bit warmer at the coast.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Latest 2022 hurricane forecast: 19 named systems, 9 hurricanes, 4 major storms

The Atlantic Ocean’s active stretch of above-normal hurricane seasons appears poised to continue. A second major hurricane forecast released Thursday, this time by Colorado State University, projects the Atlantic will churn out 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major storms this year. The 30-year average, by comparison, is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms.
ENVIRONMENT
#Late Afternoon#Fog
wfit.org

Hurricane season could be another whopper

Another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season could be coming at us. AccuWeather forecasters on Wednesday predicted 16 to 20 named storms this year, with six to eight becoming hurricanes. Three to five of the hurricanes are projected to have winds exceeding 111 mph, and four to six are forecast to directly...
ENVIRONMENT
riverheadlocal

Dense fog advisory in effect this morning

Dense fog in the local area will make driving hazardous this morning, the National Weather Service said in an advisory. Fog is reducing visibility one-quarter mile or less, the weather service said. Motorists should slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead. A dense fog advisory is...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties. In Iowa, Winneshiek and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads and sidewalks may turn slippery due to the combination of the dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
InsideHook

Brace Yourself for Another Terrible Hurricane Season This Year

As if we didn’t have enough existential threats looming on the horizon, Atlantic hurricane season is almost upon us. You may recall that last year’s was the third-worst on record — and 2020’s has the alarming distinction of being the worst ever recorded. According to a new forecast from AccuWeather, this year’s might be slightly better than last year’s — but it still sounds pretty bad.
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Meteorologist Adam Burniston joins WLWT's most accurate weather team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that Meteorologist Adam Burniston is joining WLWT News 5. Burniston joins the WLWT Weather Team with Chief Meteorologist Kevin Robinson, and Meteorologists Randi Rico, Allison Rogers, and Katie Donovan. Viewers can expect to see Burniston on weekend newscasts, and during various newscasts throughout the week.
CINCINNATI, OH

