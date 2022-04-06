ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and snow mix expected Thursday morning

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Heavy rain fell overnight with almost 1" in some areas, but then we got to enjoy some sunshine this morning and early afternoon. We also warmed up into the 50s thanks to a gusty SW wind over 30 mph. Clouds have returned this afternoon along with sprinkles and light rain as temps start to drop into the 40s behind a cold front. The light rain moves out this evening, but we stay cloudy and breezy with temps in the mid to upper 30s. The slow moving storm system keeps us cloudy and windy on Thursday with a light rain/snow mix in the morning, and then changes to light rain in the afternoon. High temps will be in the low 40s with a gusty west wind.

Friday morning will be cold enough to see a rain/snow mix and then once again changing to light rain. High temps will struggle to get out of the 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s. If we see any snow accumulation the next 2 days it will be a dusting to less than 1" and then it quickly melts. The storm finally leaves the area for the weekend with sunshine both days. Saturday stays cool with highs in the low 40s, but inland areas warm into the low 50s on Sunday with 40s near the lake. We do warm up next week with temps in the 50s and 60s, but showers and thunderstorms are likely.

TONIGHT : Evening light rain, then cloudy and breezy
Low: 437 Lakefront...33 Inland
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY : Morning light rain/snow mix, then afternoon rain and windy
High: 44
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

FRIDAY : Cloudy, windy and cold ith rain/snow mix
High: 39
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy and cool
High: 42
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny and nice
High: 43 Lakefront...54 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY : Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers likely
High: 58
Wind: S 10-20 mph

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

