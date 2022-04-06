In the 608: Local author on new book – “In It Together”

MADISON, Wis. – The last two years brought us many twists and turns, but a local woman hopes we can use those to our advantage moving forward.

Julie Murphy Agnew is introducing her new book, which is her first one as a local author. It’s called “In It Together.” In her book, she talks about the importance of how 2020 changed us all.

As Julie describes in both words and images, it provided us with new experiences, important lessons, and opportunities.

“The storyline changed sometimes, just because of what was going on,” Julie explained. “It’s interesting that it’s now published, but everything is still completely relatable. What I have found out through getting the book in people’s hands is that there is something that resonates with everybody.”

Julie started the project after losing her job at the start of the pandemic and seeing families spending so much time together, including her own as a new mom.

She put a call out to dozens of folks, in the hopes of collecting images and experiences from everyone. The topics range from anywhere from quarantine, to Black Lives Matter and politics.

“This was something that stemmed from Madison, but anybody can relate to it,” Julie added. “I think as my daughter gets older she’ll appreciate it, where right now she has no idea. She calls it the heart book where the hands are in the shape of a heart, but someday she’ll know I was the one behind it.”

Julie says she continues to be proud to call Madison home and will keep doing her part in staying active in the community. She’s really into fitness and training, even competing in the Ironman here in Madison.

For every 100 books sold, Julie will be donating a book to a school, library, little free library or organization.

Click here to learn more about “In It Together.”

