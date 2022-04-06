ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, OR

Unearthed casket found, Oregon officials hoping to ID body found inside

By Hailey Dunn, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kd3Rt_0f0tdBiG00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An unearthed casket was found with a man’s body inside near Harrisburg, Oregon, on Thursday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they received a report of a “suspicious wooden box” at a cemetery on Powerline Road.

When investigators arrived, authorities said they found the hand-built casket near a tree at the cemetery. Officials reportedly opened the casket and found a deceased man inside.

LCSO said the body did not appear to have any trauma. They are now trying to identify the man.

Florida woman loses strip club gig after posing as Tyre Sampson’s cousin: report

Officials said the unidentified man was between 30-60 years old, 5’10” tall and weighed 350 pounds. He is described as a white man with brown and gray hair, along with a healed surgery scar on his lower back. Further, officials say the man wears shoes that are size 10.5.

According to LCSO, the cemetery’s Board of Directors didn’t know why the casket was left there as no burials were scheduled.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Division (541) 967-3950.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Harrisburg, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Linn County, OR
Harrisburg, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police release ID of body found Monday in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casket#Unearthed#Board Of Directors#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WFLA

WFLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy