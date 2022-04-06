ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Is your baby the next Gerber Baby?

By Christine Flores, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e43UG_0f0tdApX00

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WGN ) — Gerber has opened the call for entries for their 2022 photos search.

Applicants must be between 0 and 4 years old and have a playful smile that can light up a room. An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniably lovable personality — no corporate experience required.

Launched more than a decade ago, the program was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber’s iconic logo.

Here are Florida’s most popular baby names of 2022

For the program’s 12th anniversary, and to extend the brand’s purpose to do anything for baby, Gerber will make every entry count by contributing a matching monetary donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Entries must be submitted between Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 14, at 11:50 p.m. EDT. Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos and favorite videos of their little ones’ giggles on Gerber’s submission portal for a chance to have their child serve as Chief Growing Officer and Gerber Spokesbaby of the year.

Florida dad sets world record for fastest mile while pushing a stroller

The prize package incudes being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash, and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Rename Her Baby

Who gets the final say in a person’s choice for a baby name?. Being a parent isn’t easy, but anyone who has ever had a child will say that one of the most difficult parts of having a kid is deciding what to name their baby. It can be tough for two adults to come to an agreement and both decide on a name that they think is fitting for their newborn child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
TODAY.com

27 boy baby names that start with the letter 'H'

Located near the middle of the alphabet, “H” is an initial to explore for baby boys’ names ranging from the modern to the classic. When it comes to baby boy names that start with “H,” the biggest trend is last names as first names, Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, told TODAY Parents in an email.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FMX 94.5

These Baby Names Are Banned in Texas

Picking a name for your baby is one of the biggest decisions you can make. Not only are you picking what your child will called for their entire life, but you're also impacting their image. For example, having a bold name versus a cute name could forever impact the way someone is viewed by others.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Dimes#The Smiliest Baby
Tri-City Herald

Pregnant ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Shares Hint at Baby No. 2’s Name: ‘We Have a Few in Mind’

Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy. “25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Gillian Sisley

Daycare Worker Refuses to Change Diaper

Should daycare workers be expected to care for children, even when they're off the clock?. The pandemic has come with a lot of struggles, especially in terms of childcare. Families are reporting having a harder time than ever securing affordable childcare, or even finding availability. For this reason, many have found they need to depend on family members or other loved ones to secure any form of childcare at all.
Praise 93.3

Alabama Mother Abandons Child To Live With New Boyfriend

AND LOSES ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR LIFE. That's 100 percent RIGHT. That needs to be the law of the land. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl was standing in a parking lot in Northport, Alabama. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl could barely catch her breath because she was crying so hard.
NORTHPORT, AL
WFLA

WFLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy