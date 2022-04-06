ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jeff Bezos Is Betting on Living Forever

By Meilin Quinn, Brian Orelli, PhD, and Sanmeet Deo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people on earth, but even he has to deal with the effects of aging and the certainty of mortality. Even so, he's pouring his money into a company that's focusing its efforts on slowing the effects of aging and age-related diseases. In this episode of "The Health & Fitness Show" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on March 25 , Motley Fool analysts Meilin Quinn and Sanmeet Deo discuss the company, Altos Labs, and its mission with Fool.com contributor Brian Orelli

{%sfr %}

Meilin Quinn: Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, a lot of those dot-com era billionaires, they're betting big into this longevity industry in biotech. Jeff Bezos, he's an investor, for example, in a company called Altos Labs. It's a start-up that hopes to prolong human life, which sounds crazy, and I don't think any of these companies are at the stage yet of achieving immortality or even claiming to extend someone's life. I think, for now, they're mostly focusing on slowing the progression of age-related diseases. But big-name scientists, big-name Nobel laureates are working for this company. This is just one of the examples. This company made headlines couple of months ago for raising $3 million, which was actually one of the largest funding rounds for a biotech company ever at the time.

Brian Orelli: It was 3 billion with a "b," right?

Quinn: Three billion, correct. Did I say million?

Orelli: I don't know, that's what I heard, but it could have just been me, just want to make sure that everybody knows it was 3 billion.

Quinn: It was 3 billion.

Orelli: That was a series A round. That's crazy. They partnered with a whole bunch of academics. They've gotten a whole bunch of academics to come over to work at this company?

Quinn: Yeah, an all-star advisory board, a lot of money pouring into this. I guess Jeff Bezos really wants to be immortal. [laughs] I would be, too, if I had his money.

Sanmeet Deo: He at least has the money to throw at it. Whether it will work or not, he has the money to spare.

Quinn: He has the money to try, and he has enough money so that it doesn't mean too much to him to see it go. [laughs] But Altos is researching what's called biological reprogramming to rejuvenate cells, and they're testing on animals first, but they are ultimately hoping to halt aging on a cellular level, and hopefully, at some point figure out how to extend the human life span. Like I said, less about immortality, more about preventing some of the deadly diseases that come with old age. What is biological reprogramming? How did this industry become a thing? This research centers on a technique discovered by this guy in 2006, his name is Shinya Yamanaka from Japan. He's actually the chairman of Altos' advisory board. He found that after adding four proteins, cells can become pluripotent, aka, they can become any cell in the body.

This allows you to fully program a mature cell into [inaudible] embryonic state, and it can program these cells to have more resilience. Another study in 2016 found that this technique can reduce cellular signs of aging in mice, extending their lives by an average of six weeks. Then a 2020 study, it found that this technique restored the eyesight of mice that were blinding. Translating these results to humans could take decades of more work. Altos insists its mission is to improve lives, not to cheat death. But what do you guys think of this? I'm thinking of companies like Japan that have an aging population, that has a population implosion, and that have a larger senior citizen population than the young workforce that is needed to fully support this population. I can see how this research could extend the amount of time that someone can be in the workforce, as well as make the aging process less expensive and reduce the suffering that comes with aging.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders Says COMPETES Act Provides “$10 Billion Bailout to Jeff Bezos”

The U.S. Senate voted 68–28 on March 28, in favor of the COMPETES Act of 2022 (officially, the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength Act of 2022). But in a speech on the Senate floor on March 22, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) argued for an amendment correcting the “$10 billion bailout” to Jeff Bezos's spaceflight company, Blue Origin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Shinya Yamanaka
Person
Jeff Bezos
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Health Fitness#Eyesight#Billionaires#Motley Fool#Altos Labs
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
Ars Technica

Jeff Bezos and Amazon just hired everybody but SpaceX for Project Kuiper

Amazon on Tuesday announced the largest commercial launch deal ever. The company said it has finalized agreements with three different rocket companies for a total of 83 launches. The rockets will deploy a majority of Amazon's low-Earth-orbit constellation of broadband satellites. With this deal, Amazon has acquired an extraordinary amount...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

Tesla billionaire makes social media waves after asking for some Twitter advice. Social media blew up Monday evening after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his first words since revealing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform — and it was a request for whether or not people would want an edit button on their feed.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk ousts Jeff Bezos on top Forbes billionaires list for first time with net worth of $219bn

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has topped Forbes’ annual billionaires list for the first time, ousting former Amazon president Jeff Bezos, who spent the last four years as the richest person in the world.Musk, with an estimated net work of $219bn, has been on the list for a decade, with his massive wealth over the last several years attributed to his soaring and volatile Tesla stock. Two years ago, Musk ranked 31st in the world on Forbes list, with stock shares in his electric vehicle company at $72.24. One year later, his fortune expanded by billions, trailing Bezos by...
BUSINESS
townandcountrymag.com

Pete Davidson Is Going to Space, Thanks to Jeff Bezos

Pete Davidson is going to space. And no, that's not just a Saturday Night Live sketch; the 28-year-old comedian will be among six astronauts on Blue Origin's 20th mission next week. The news was confirmed in a press release from Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos. For...
CELEBRITIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy