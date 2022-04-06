Jeff Bezos Is Betting on Living Forever

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people on earth, but even he has to deal with the effects of aging and the certainty of mortality. Even so, he's pouring his money into a company that's focusing its efforts on slowing the effects of aging and age-related diseases. In this episode of "The Health & Fitness Show" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on March 25 , Motley Fool analysts Meilin Quinn and Sanmeet Deo discuss the company, Altos Labs, and its mission with Fool.com contributor Brian Orelli

Meilin Quinn: Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, a lot of those dot-com era billionaires, they're betting big into this longevity industry in biotech. Jeff Bezos, he's an investor, for example, in a company called Altos Labs. It's a start-up that hopes to prolong human life, which sounds crazy, and I don't think any of these companies are at the stage yet of achieving immortality or even claiming to extend someone's life. I think, for now, they're mostly focusing on slowing the progression of age-related diseases. But big-name scientists, big-name Nobel laureates are working for this company. This is just one of the examples. This company made headlines couple of months ago for raising $3 million, which was actually one of the largest funding rounds for a biotech company ever at the time.

Brian Orelli: It was 3 billion with a "b," right?

Quinn: Three billion, correct. Did I say million?

Orelli: I don't know, that's what I heard, but it could have just been me, just want to make sure that everybody knows it was 3 billion.

Quinn: It was 3 billion.

Orelli: That was a series A round. That's crazy. They partnered with a whole bunch of academics. They've gotten a whole bunch of academics to come over to work at this company?

Quinn: Yeah, an all-star advisory board, a lot of money pouring into this. I guess Jeff Bezos really wants to be immortal. [laughs] I would be, too, if I had his money.

Sanmeet Deo: He at least has the money to throw at it. Whether it will work or not, he has the money to spare.

Quinn: He has the money to try, and he has enough money so that it doesn't mean too much to him to see it go. [laughs] But Altos is researching what's called biological reprogramming to rejuvenate cells, and they're testing on animals first, but they are ultimately hoping to halt aging on a cellular level, and hopefully, at some point figure out how to extend the human life span. Like I said, less about immortality, more about preventing some of the deadly diseases that come with old age. What is biological reprogramming? How did this industry become a thing? This research centers on a technique discovered by this guy in 2006, his name is Shinya Yamanaka from Japan. He's actually the chairman of Altos' advisory board. He found that after adding four proteins, cells can become pluripotent, aka, they can become any cell in the body.

This allows you to fully program a mature cell into [inaudible] embryonic state, and it can program these cells to have more resilience. Another study in 2016 found that this technique can reduce cellular signs of aging in mice, extending their lives by an average of six weeks. Then a 2020 study, it found that this technique restored the eyesight of mice that were blinding. Translating these results to humans could take decades of more work. Altos insists its mission is to improve lives, not to cheat death. But what do you guys think of this? I'm thinking of companies like Japan that have an aging population, that has a population implosion, and that have a larger senior citizen population than the young workforce that is needed to fully support this population. I can see how this research could extend the amount of time that someone can be in the workforce, as well as make the aging process less expensive and reduce the suffering that comes with aging.

