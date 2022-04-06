ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The strategy behind adding Elon Musk to Twitter’s board

By Mitchell Hartman
marketplace.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla and SpaceX CEO (and the richest man on earth) Elon Musk is now jumping with both feet into social media: He has acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter and will join the company’s board of directors. Musk is a Twitter superuser and influencer. He’s also a loud...

www.marketplace.org

MarketWatch

Elon Musk, Twitter’s largest single shareholder and board member, pledges ‘significant improvements.’ Will Tesla’s founder attempt to change how you tweet?

Suppose you have a gripe with Twitter, like the status of an ‘edit’ function or a much more weighty question like the platform’s role in cyberspace free speech. Elon Musk — with his newly-announced 9.2% stake in the social media company — is not your shake–up investor, experts say. At least not yet, they note.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk purchases stake in Twitter after slamming its approach to 'free speech'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. according to a Monday filing from the SEC. Twitter's shares jumped more than 25% in price following Monday's news. Musk now controls nearly 73.5 million shares of the company, making him the largest shareholder, and individual stocks were priced at $49.81 on Monday morning.
BUSINESS
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

Less than 24 hours after revealing in an SEC filing that he’d taken a huge stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Elon Musk has begun to throw his considerable influence around with the social media company. Musk, has had a long and complicated relationship with the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

Tesla billionaire makes social media waves after asking for some Twitter advice. Social media blew up Monday evening after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his first words since revealing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform — and it was a request for whether or not people would want an edit button on their feed.
BUSINESS
#Spacex#Wharton School#Cfra Research
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is used to make big and splashy announcements. He enjoys creating buzz and knows how to divert attention when one of his companies is faced with a communication and image crisis. He did it with flying colors recently...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets first words since becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk tweeted his first words since news broke on Monday that he purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company. "Oh hi lol," Musk, now Twitter’s largest shareholder, said in a tweet. The Tesla CEO owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk to Resign From Endeavor Board of Directors

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will resign from the board of Endeavor. The company disclosed Musk’s departure in its annual report with the SEC, saying that Musk’s resignation will be effective effective June 30, 2022. The company, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, will shrink its board from eight members to seven members once he resigns.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor CEO Ari Emanuel: Content Boom to Boost 2022 EarningsElon Musk and Grimes Welcomed a Baby Girl, Nicknamed 'Y,' in DecemberEndeavor Sued For Allegedly Stealing Marketing Ideas for IPO Effort “We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares. The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on...
BUSINESS
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS

