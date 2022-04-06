ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More Minnesota poultry flocks infected with bird flu

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the bird flu is spreading to additional poultry flocks in the state. The latest outbreak of avian influenza has...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
Bird flu: Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens, turkeys due to recent outbreaks

Two more outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as bird flu – have been detected in Iowa, according to state agriculture officials. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed cases at a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County and a commercial layer flock in Guthrie County.
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak

My cousin lives in a more rural area and raises chickens primarily as pets, but he and his wife do consume the eggs and share some with their friends and neighbors. He informs me that there seems to be a scourge of bird flu in the nation and that if it continues that it could lead to several issues starting with rising, if not exorbitant, egg and chicken prices, as well as a considerable risk to people. Is this true? What should people know about this potential issue that does not seem to get that much news coverage? On top of the pandemic, is this something that we all should be concerned with?
Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
Bird flu could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but, so far, not in southern Minnesota. The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese, which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana...
Bird flu detected in Wisconsin commercial flock

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — Avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in Wisconsin, making it at least the twelfth U.S. state to confirm an outbreak of the highly pathogenic strain since the start of 2022. The virus, also known as the bird flu, does not pose an...
France Lets Some Farms Asphyxiate Poultry Flocks to Stop Bird Flu

PARIS (Reuters) - France has authorised some farmers to kill their poultry by asphyxia to stop a rapid spread of bird flu that has made it difficult for veterinary services to cope with massive culling, French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday. The practice, allowed only because of a...
Bird flu's grisly question: How to kill millions of poultry

The spread of a bird flu in the U.S. that is deadly to poultry raises the grisly question of how farms manage to quickly kill and dispose of millions of chickens and turkeys. It's a chore that farms across the country are increasingly facing as the number of poultry killed in the past two months has climbed to more than 24 million, with outbreaks reported nearly every day. Some farms have had to kill more than 5 million chickens at a single site with a goal of destroying the birds within 24 hours to limit the spread of the disease and prevent animals from suffering.
