ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Putin's mysterious daughters hit by US sanctions, barring them from the American financial system

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bEbh_0f0talTL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTyHr_0f0talTL00
Katerina Tikhonova (R) and Vladimir Putin (L)

Getty/Reuters

  • The US on Wednesday put sanctions on Putin's daughters, barring them from the US financial system.
  • The Wall Street Journal said the EU may also sanction Katerina Tikhonovna and Maria Vorontsova.
  • Putin rarely speaks of his two daughters, and it is not publicly known how many children he has.

The US government sanctioned two of President Vladimir Putin's daughters on Wednesday, adding to measures meant to punish Putin personally for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House announced the measures on Wednesday , saying that it would bar Putin's "adult children" from the US financial system, along with other relatives of senior Russian officials.

The White House did not name the children, but a Kremlin spokesperson confirmed that those affected were Katerina Tikhonovna, an accomplished gymnast, and Maria Vorontsova, a medical researcher.

Both are children of Putin by his former wife , Ludmila Putina. He rarely speaks about them in public.

A White House press release said, of all those sanctioned: "These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin's war on Ukraine."

"This action cuts them off from the US financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the sanctions were likely to come, along with measures from the EU and other major economies.

It was not immediately clear after the US announcement whether other countries' sanctions specifically targeted Putin's daughters.

An EU spokesperson told Insider that member states are "currently discussing the proposals for further sanctions, including new listings of individuals and entities," but could not comment on who would be targeted by them.

Putin himself was sanctioned by the US soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, breaking a norm against personal sanctions on heads of state.

Few of the reported details of the lives of Putin's children are formally confirmed. In 2015, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied rumors that Putin had a further child with Alina Kabayeva, his reported mistress, Forbes Russia reported .

It is unclear whether Tikhonovna and Voronstova have holdings outside of Russia. Tikhonova married billionaire Kirill Shamalov, the son of a close friend of the president, in a union that would have valued the couple at around $2 billion, Reuters reported in 2015 . They split in 2018, Bloomberg reported .

Their holdings included a $3.7 million seafront apartment in Biarritz, France, per Reuters. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, activists broke into the villa — registered in Shamalov's name — and said they intended to host Ukrainian refugees there.

Vorontsova is a co-owner of Russian private healthcare investment company called Nomenko, Time reported . She left her home in the Netherlands in 2014 after the downing of Malaysia Airlines' flight MH17 , which killed several Dutch residents and is long suspected to be the work of the Kremlin.

An investigation by Russian outlet The New Times in 2016 said that Vorontsova lived a"luxury" existence of foreign travel and yacht trips.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 154

Rolly Morrisette
1d ago

Looking at his daughter I'd say Putin had an affair with horseface Greene and that's the outcome.

Reply(8)
35
Saint
1d ago

Stop playing games and freeze the assets of all his generals, their families, EVERYTHING.

Reply(4)
25
the future of America us.
1d ago

Send her to the Ukrainian President and do to her the same think his SOB father has done to them, YHE PROUD UKRANEAN PEOPLE

Reply
9
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katerina Tikhonova
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
BBC

Who are Putin's daughters? What we know about his family

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has always been guarded when it comes to questions over his family. In 2015, during one of his marathon news conferences, he dodged questions about his daughter's identities. "My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them," he said. "They...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Refugees#American#The Wall Street Journal#Eu#The White House#Russian#Kremlin
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

454K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy