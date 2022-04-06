Out of Our Past: Wayne County regiment made good use of ragtag gunboat 'Opossum'

A clever trick by a vastly outnumbered Wayne County regiment in the Civil War opened the way for the North to win an important victory that would ultimately make a difference in the war’s outcome.

The following letter, dated April 11, 1863, appeared in the Palladium the third week of April. It stated that the men of the 69th Indiana had left quarters at Milliken’s Bend (15 miles above Vicksburg) on March 31st …“and marched to Richmond (Louisiana) twelve miles away, crossing swamps and bayous by means of skiffs and temporary bridges. A short confederate resistance took place, and the rebels fled for their lives, leaving their colors and wounded to the care of Union troops… The expedition consisted of the 69th Indiana, two companies of cavalry, with a section of mounted howitzers, all under the command of Colonel Thomas W. Bennett (Wayne County). Two rebel officers and two rebel soldiers not knowing the place had changed occupants, reported themselves to Colonel Bennett, who gave them quarters in a brick building with barred windows. The prisoners brought in large bundles of rebel mail and clothing, which they were taking to Vicksburg. The letters were filled with verbal abuse about ‘Yankees,’ with curses about ‘cowardly conscripts’ and tales of woe and starvation, and complaints of Negroes arming themselves since the Emanse (sic) Proclamation and the Union Army coming into the state…

“Leaving the place, our advance moved toward the Mississippi River… On reaching a point 30 miles from Millikin’s Bend, it was found that the rebs had gone through a bayou, and passed over to Carthage on the river. We constructed a riverboat out of an old scow, by boarding up its sides with thick plank, leaving portholes for small arms, and a mountain howitzer in front casemated with cotton. The boys christened the ragtag construct ‘the Opossum.’ Thus equipped and manned by our Wayne County boys, commanded by Colonel Bennett, the rebels at Carthage were ultimately reached. Fire was exchanged; the enemy made a feeble resistance, and then fled on the approach of our little ‘Opossum’ gunboat… We foraged ahead and met their main army full force, and an attempt was made by the foe, who were said to be 2,000 strong, to drive the 69th from their present position, by sheer superior force. Their weaponry cannonade bore down hotly. The enemy came down near our breastwork, at our outpost, considerably outnumbering us. They shelled our position. We tried our howitzers on them with considerable effect, killing one horse and wounding several men. As their guns were of longer range than our own, we were sitting ducks and for a time it seemed doubtful whether we could hold position, as they could remain out of rifle range and shell us to smithereens. A deceit was resorted to, however, that altered the landscape of destruction. Colonel Bennett ordered the men to fasten a long steam pipe that had been blown from the Indianola (ironclad gunboat) upon the hind wheels of an ox wagon and ordered it forward, to serve the purpose of simulating a Parrot gun (cast and wrought iron 10 and 20 pound shot field gun with barrels weighing up to 1,800 pounds). The boys hastened to the front with the steam pipe, turned it around into range, bearing upon the enemy in full site, and with an old stick with a piece of cotton bound around the end of it, began to swab it preparatory to the loading of the piece with shot and shell, and firing. As soon as the enemy brought their field glasses to bear upon the huge steam pipe, which looked like a gun barrel, they concluded it to be some kind of monster gun out of their league, and fled in great confusion, rather than face its wroth. Had they advanced in full force, our whole regiment would have been captured or killed, as our retreat was entirely cut off by water. The Wayne County boys of the 69th had made up their minds to fight to the bitter end, and to take as many of the enemy with them as could be removed from God’s earth. The only dry land in the region at this time was the levee and a few rods along its sides, and the fight would have been at desperate close quarters...

“Today Colonel Bennett received the following complimentary news from General McClernand:

“I congratulate you upon your success in expelling the enemy from Carthage, seizing that position and pushing your pickets still further down the river. You have reached a point further South than any other land forces marching from the interior towards the gulf. – John Alexander McClernand, Major General Commanding the 13th Army Corps.”

Note: The 69th Indiana’s gunboat "Opossum," instead of playing dead like its animal counterpart, pretended to be deadlier than it was and duped the enemy into a retreat. The push to Vicksburg ensured later victory, a major reason the Union won the war.

