Think before you pay! Learn how to spot common text messages or emails from criminals asking you to send them money. Mobile payment apps attract fraudsters hoping to bilk customers out of their cash. The New York Times recently published a story concerning scammers using the popular Zelle app. And banking services such as Capital One have begun sending out emails warning customers about people impersonating bank employees who demand payments over the phone, text, or email. Clearly something is going on. What do you need to know to stay safe? We'll explain.

