ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Power restored to thousands in northeast Charlotte, Duke Energy reports

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOyRU_0f0tZUIz00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning after a tree reportedly damaged power lines, according Duke Energy.

The outage was in the Mallard Creek Church Road area from west of I-85 to North Tryon Street, the Duke Energy outage map showed.

Tornado sirens wail as severe weather bears down on South Carolina

2,677 customers lost power due to “fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment,” the outage report said.

Duke Energy said the power was restored around 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Power restored to all parts of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Kinston after certain areas were affected Friday evening. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy confirmed that all power has been restored in the city. Hardy said earlier in the evening a circuit blew, causing about 600 customers, including businesses in the city to...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Tryon, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
State
South Carolina State
WFXR

Power restored to thousands in Pittsylvania Co.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m. (3/17/22): More than 12 hours after an outage was reported in Pittsylvania County, leaving nearly 2,500 customers without power, Danville Utilities says service has been restored to all of these customers. — DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly 2,500 customers are currently without power in Pittsylvania County. According to Danville Utilities’ outage map, […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Tornado#Severe Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WBTW News13

Airlines cancel more than 3,300 U.S. flights over weekend, including 19 in Myrtle Beach

Airlines have canceled more than 3,300 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as Baltimore and other airports across the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy