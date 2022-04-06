Power restored to thousands in northeast Charlotte, Duke Energy reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning after a tree reportedly damaged power lines, according Duke Energy.

The outage was in the Mallard Creek Church Road area from west of I-85 to North Tryon Street, the Duke Energy outage map showed.

2,677 customers lost power due to “fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment,” the outage report said.

Duke Energy said the power was restored around 6:45 a.m.

