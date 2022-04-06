Sheriff’s computers hacked

Hackers are breaking into Ukrainian military Facebook accounts in an attempt to make soldiers surrender, Meta has said.The attack has attempted to break into accounts run by “dozens” of military personnel in the country, the Facebook parent company said in its latest security report.Such attacks are being carried out by a person or group that security experts have named Ghostwriter. Meta pointed to activity by Ghostwriter in a report it published in February, but said the new attacks have happened since.The attackers compromise email addresses and then use that to get into social media accounts, it said.Once in, it has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO