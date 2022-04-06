Sheriff’s computers hacked

After a recent computer system crash, the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office discovered its IT systems were, “impacted by a cyber security incident,” according to a statement released by Sheriff Ricky Walker Monday (April 4). The sheriff would not comment on...
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
(Page Co.) A Clarinda man was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies responded to a domestic situation in rural Page County, north of Clarinda, on Sunday. During the investigation, Joshua Daniel Woolsey, 40, was arrested and transported to the Page County Jail where he was held on no bond pending an appearance before a Magistrate.
Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
Hackers are breaking into Ukrainian military Facebook accounts in an attempt to make soldiers surrender, Meta has said.The attack has attempted to break into accounts run by “dozens” of military personnel in the country, the Facebook parent company said in its latest security report.Such attacks are being carried out by a person or group that security experts have named Ghostwriter. Meta pointed to activity by Ghostwriter in a report it published in February, but said the new attacks have happened since.The attackers compromise email addresses and then use that to get into social media accounts, it said.Once in, it has...
Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:30 p.m.:. On Thursday evening, deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly Albany rollover crash. Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany had minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
April 7 (UPI) -- The FBI removed malware from a network of hacked computers, which infected thousands of devices worldwide under the control of a Russian state-sponsored threat actor dubbed Sandworm. The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday the court-authorized disruption of the so-called "botnet," a network of computers...
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detectives have identified the deceased pedestrian involved in the fatal crash on US 79 as Venancio Jimenez-Alvarez, 31. Kentucky State Police Detectives were assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Office out of Louisville, Kentucky.
Comments / 0