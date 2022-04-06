ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, OR

Unearthed casket found, Oregon officials hoping to ID body found inside

By Hailey Dunn, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkANp_0f0tYDeV00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An unearthed casket was found with a man’s body inside near Harrisburg, Oregon, on Thursday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they received a report of a “suspicious wooden box” at a cemetery on Powerline Road.

When investigators arrived, authorities said they found the hand-built casket near a tree at the cemetery. Officials reportedly opened the casket and found a deceased man inside.

LCSO said the body did not appear to have any trauma. They are now trying to identify the man.

Which cities in your state are the worst for seasonal allergies?

Officials said the unidentified man was between 30-60 years old, 5’10” tall and weighed 350 pounds. He is described as a white man with brown and gray hair, along with a healed surgery scar on his lower back. Further, officials say the man wears shoes that are size 10.5.

According to LCSO, the cemetery’s Board of Directors didn’t know why the casket was left there as no burials were scheduled.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Division (541) 967-3950.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile charged as adult after hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A juvenile was charged as an adult after a hit-and-run that resulted in death, says the Evansville Police Department (EPD). On April 3, around 9:00 p.m., EPD says that officers went to Franklin and Weinbach for a hit and run with injury. EPD says that officers found that the hit and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Harrisburg, OR
County
Linn County, OR
State
Oregon State
Harrisburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
FourStates

Body found in field near Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — A body found in a field near Nevada Wednesday is now the subject of a death investigation. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a body southeast of Nevada in a field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and now their Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) is on scene and conducting a death investigation.
NEVADA, MO
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casket#Unearthed#Board Of Directors#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police release ID of body found Monday in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy