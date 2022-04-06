ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

American woman attempts to sneak $549,000 worth of fentanyl past Del Rio border crossing

By Fernie Ortiz
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MBw3_0f0tYClm00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A woman attempted to smuggle more than half a million dollars worth of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the woman, a U.S. citizen, pulled up to the Del Rio Port of Entry in a passenger vehicle and was referred to a secondary inspection.

States look for solutions as U.S. fentanyl deaths keep rising

Agents said they conducted a thorough examination using non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, and they discovered 30 packages containing a total of 40.34 pounds of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. CBP officials said the fentanyl had a street value of $548,987.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

“This significant seizure of a potentially fatal hard narcotic, like fentanyl, underscores the reality of the drug threat our frontline officers are facing and their commitment to upholding our border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck occurred at Hwy 41 and 60 interchange

UPDATE – Four cars were involved in the wreck, not two. HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A wreck occurred in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 just past the U.S. Highway 60 interchange late afternoon. Eyewitness News crews on the scene report that two cars crashed and struck the side of a hill at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Del Rio, TX
Crime & Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Fentanyl#Border Crossing#American#Border Report#Nii#Cbp#Port#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 117 lbs of Illegal Disease Carrying Fresh Pork & Chicken in Laredo

The interception occurred on Tuesday, March 15 when a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and the driver was referred for a secondary examination. A negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited ag product was received. During the examination, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered packages containing a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden within the vehicle. Agriculture specialists issued the driver a $1,000 penalty for attempting to import and failing to declare the prohibited agriculture products.
LAREDO, TX
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
WebMD

Border Agents Stop Bologna From Being Smuggled Into the U.S.

March 11, 2022 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 230 pounds of pork bologna that people were trying to illegally smuggle into the United States last month at border crossings in Texas. Agents made two other bologna seizures in January, the CBP said. In one of those cases,...
EL PASO, TX
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy