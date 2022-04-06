ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger biscuit calorie check leads to Texas teen’s arrest

By Joshua Hoggard, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS, Texas ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls, Texas, teen is in custody on drug and gun charges after authorities said they smelled something other than just fast food in the Whataburger drive-thru.

Donovan Meadows, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bonds total $2,500.

According to the affidavit, two investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office were at the Whataburger on Central Freeway Tuesday morning.

The affidavit said one investigator walked to the drive-thru menu to “check the calorie count of a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit” because the lobby was closed.

The affidavit said the investigator smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from a car in the drive-thru.

According to the affidavit, authorities pulled the car over as it was exiting the drive-thru. When an investigator asked the driver, later identified as Meadows, how much marijuana was in the car, Meadows allegedly replied, “this much” and handed authorities a joint that was still burning.

The joint later tested positive for marijuana, police say.

Authorities then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, at which time Meadows let authorities know there may be a gun in the car, because his sister had a license to carry.

According to the affidavit, authorities did find a black Glock underneath the driver’s seat of the car.

