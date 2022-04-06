ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard rescues over 100 people on ferry stranded in Straits of Mackinac

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

(WWJ) – The U.S. Coast Guard made a critical rescue Tuesday evening after a Mackinac Island ferry lost steering and went adrift in the Straits -- with over 100 passengers onboard.

Chief Petty Officer John Masson with the Great Lakes District said "The Huron," owned by star-line --a winter service ferry -- was en route to the island from Mackinaw City with 144 passengers on board before the situation turned awry at around 6 p.m.

The ferry is currently “drifting slowly with the current,” the Coast Guard said Tuesday night on Twitter.

The vessel was in no danger of grounding, officials said.

The Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, which was breaking ice in the area, was on its way to tow the ferry, while the Arnold Freight Line vessel, "The Senator," was arriving to transfer the passengers.

After passengers were transferred to "The Senator," they were safely taken to St. Ignace, the Coast Guard said.

The four crew members on the "Huron" stayed behind until towing arrangements could be made.

Officials stated the fact that everyone on board was wearing a life jacket helped everyone get home safely.

Authorities said more details would be released as they become available.

