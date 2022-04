MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins fans from the northwestern part of the metro area are reportedly going to have one fewer option to get to Twins games this season. The Star Tribune reports that the Northstar trains will not be running for games in 2022. According to the Strib report, Anoka County is withholding operational costs this year, which is preventing Metro Transit from running them. A statement Metro Transit sent to WCCO corroborates that report: “During the pandemic, transit ridership on commuter express routes declined significantly. Northstar was no exception to this, and at one point was down over 95% of pre-pandemic ridership....

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO