Bexar County, TX

Woman dies during surgery, man found dead inside home after apparent murder-suicide

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONVERSE, Texas - Two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The tragic incident started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday when a 26-year-old man called 911 and said he...

Related
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
