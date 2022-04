When Dateline started premiering episodes about Pam Hupp back in 2013, they had no idea what they were in for. Over the next few years, they would keep coming back to Hupp as her name would continually be linked to several murders. She was finally arrested in 2016 for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, In 2019, Dateline released a multi-episode podcast all about Hupp’s story. And they were right, there are some real strange things about Pam. NBC picked up the story now called The Thing About Pam starring Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, and Judy Greer for a limited series that premiered on March 8, 2022. Here is a list of the characters to watch out for.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO