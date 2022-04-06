Fox captured at US Capitol after reports of aggressive attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – US Capitol police captured a fox after issuing warnings about “aggressive fox encounters” in the area.

According to Capitol Police, California Rep. Ami Bera was one of the victims.

“I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Bera said .

Reporter Ximena Bustillo was also bitten.

“I didn’t even see it. I’m from Idaho. I know to not try and pet it!!” Bustillo tweeted .

Credit: Capitol Police via Storyful

Prior to the capture of the fox shown in police photos, the House Sergeant-at-Arms warned about attacks and said there may be “several fox dens on Capitol Grounds.”

Capitol Police say animal control is working to capture and relocate any foxes they find.

