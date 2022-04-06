ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

GPD investigation of a burglarized garage leads to arrest of teen, his mother, and her boyfriend.

 1 day ago
A 15-year old teen, his 40-year old mother, and her 43-year old boyfriend are all facing charges after a garage was burglarized on Friday, April 1st. Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street and met with a burglary victim who said numerous items were stolen from his garage...

Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

