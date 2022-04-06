GPD investigation of a burglarized garage leads to arrest of teen, his mother, and her boyfriend.

Galesburg Police are investigating after a female victim reported what was supposed to be a romantic rendezvous turned into a robbery. Officers met with the 37-year old female victim who told police she planned on staying the night with a “guy friend” at the Quality Inn on Saturday night (March 12th). She said her guy friend never showed up, but a 31-year old male acquaintance of hers DID show up and they stayed the night together in the hotel room. When she woke up Sunday morning, the male acquaintance was gone, and a bunch of recently purchased clothes and about $300 in cash was missing from her purse. When the female went to the front desk to check out, the hotel’s manager said the male subject had already checked them out the night before and collected the $100 security deposit. The victim called the male suspect to ask about her stolen property and he laughed and hung up on her, according to police reports. When officers met with hotel management, they said the female victim checked into the hotel room with her male acquaintance, but came downstairs with a different male subject the next morning. The male suspect accused of theft has a prior conviction of larceny and has been added to GPD’s pending arrest list.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO