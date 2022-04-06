ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With One Week Left in Session, Is Legislation to Fine-Tune Police Reform Still on the Table?

By Hannah Gaskill
Maryland Matters
One year after lawmakers passed sweeping police reform bills in Maryland, attempts to fine-tune those reforms have largely withered this General Assembly session.

Lawmakers have revisited some of these policies, but not without charged debate.

Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) introduced legislation to allow the Independent Investigations Division in the Office of the Attorney General to prosecute police involved in civilian deaths before offering the opportunity to the local State’s Attorney.

“This bill is a product [that] goes against the considered wisdom of every law enforcement official elected or appointed in this state,” Sen. Robert G. Cassilly (R-Harford) said during a debate on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 896 would build on a law enacted as part of a package of legislation called the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. One of those measures requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate deadly police interactions.

Under the current law established last year, the Attorney General’s investigative division has 15 days after completing an investigation to provide a report to the local state’s attorney.

Smith’s bill would give the Attorney General’s Office the ability to prosecute the officer immediately after the investigation. If they elect not to, the local state’s attorney would be able to prosecute.

Smith said the bill is an opportunity for an objective look, case-by-case, at police killings, apart from the local prosecutors and law enforcement who often work together closely.

The Senate approved the measure Tuesday on a tight 25-21 vote. The House has five days left in the session to move the bill.

Several efforts to alter last year’s police reforms or take them further have largely fallen by the wayside.

Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City) and Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery) sponsored bills that would subject officers to forfeiture of all or part of their pensions if they are found guilty, plead guilty or plead no contest to a crime committed on duty.

The Senate Budget and Taxation Committee heard Carter’s pension bill in late January but has not voted on it. And the House Judiciary Committee heard Wilkins’ bill in March but has not acted on it either.

House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair David Moon (D-Montgomery) has offered legislation to require all law enforcement agencies — including municipal and park police forces — to use body-worn cameras by 2025. Currently only county and state police are mandated to adopt this technology.

Moon’s bill was heard but it also is stalled in committee.

And Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Prince George’s), a former county sheriff, sponsored a bill to clarify training, membership, certification and procedural standards for the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.

Jackson’s bill passed out of the Senate on a vote of 37-9 after the crossover deadline but hasn’t been assigned to a committee in the House.

During a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Moon said that typically the session following the passage of sweeping legislation like the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 isn’t spent amending or fine-tuning it.

Usually lawmakers “give time for the changes [they] just made to get worked out and implemented, and I think that’s sort of where we’re at with some of this,” he said. “Many debates are probably not gonna get heard this year if they were basically looked at last year and a decision was made. But never say never.”

However, lawmakers will take a look at errors in the implementation, as they would do under Smith’s bill and legislation to create a task force that would study how to implement Anton’s Law. That bill was meant to increase disclosure of police records under the Maryland Public Information Act, but the rollout has been rocky .

Carter’s bill originally would have limited fees that police agencies can charge for records, but was amended to create a task force to more deeply probe implementation of the law so far.

“In that case, a task force was the right solution,” Carter said Tuesday. “I think there’s a myriad of issues that need to be fleshed out.”

The House Judiciary Committee heard Carter’s bill on the task force Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Moon said, there is also a push to delay the effective date for parts of the Maryland Police Accountability Act that do not go in force until July 1. Postponing the effective date would give the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission more time to put regulations in place.

Local jurisdictions are beginning to feel the July 1 time crunch as they try implement new policies.

“This conversation’s not over yet,” Moon said. “We have a few more days left.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the description of what Senate Bill 896 would do.

The post With One Week Left in Session, Is Legislation to Fine-Tune Police Reform Still on the Table? appeared first on Maryland Matters .

The Independent

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature approves ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
POLITICS
Salon

Why the anti-abortion activists aren't pro-life

Abortion bans are not pro-life. They're pro-poverty and pro-inequality. I'll tell you what we can do about it in a moment. But first, let me explain how these bans worsen inequalities. You've probably heard of the two abortion cases making their way through the courts. But it's not just Texas...
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youths

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department’s top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Capito, Bipartisan Senators Introduce Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined a bipartisan group of senators this week to introduce the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act. The legislation, which was authored by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) will help law enforcement respond more effectively to people suffering mental or behavioral health crises. Specifically, the bill would improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavior health issues, including using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics and working with mental health professionals on crisis intervention teams. It would also empower police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Maryland Matters

Maryland State
