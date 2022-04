Modern cameras are highly impressive, able to tackle just about any challenging situation you can throw at them, even those that just a few years ago would have thrown the best options off their game. As such, it can be easy to rely on that technology a little too much and to forget just how far you can get with good technique and a solid creative foundation. This neat video reminds you of that by showing what you can do with a $25 camera that is almost two decades old.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO