Granite City, IL

Tanker truck flips in Granite City, Illinois

FOX 2
 2 days ago

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A tanker truck flipped early Wednesday morning in Granite City, Illinois, and it created a huge mess.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Illinois Route 3 at St. Thomas Road. Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway. It’s unclear what spilled but a hazardous materials crew was called in to help with the clean-up.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

