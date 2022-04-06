Tanker truck flips in Granite City, Illinois
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A tanker truck flipped early Wednesday morning in Granite City, Illinois, and it created a huge mess.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Illinois Route 3 at St. Thomas Road. Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway. It's unclear what spilled but a hazardous materials crew was called in to help with the clean-up.
