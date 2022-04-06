ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police: 40-year-old injured after shooting in downtown Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Jehz_0f0tT7yf00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 40-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the area of North Clinton Avenue Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Strong Memorial Hospital around 8 p.m. after learning a shooting victim had been dropped off at the hospital via a private vehicle.

Officials say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim stated he was in the area of North Clinton downtown at the time of the shooting. Authorities did not provide a specific location of where this crime occurred.

His injuries were deemed non life-threatening. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

ROCHESTER, NY
