6 injured in crash involving Charlotte Airport bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Six people were injured in a crash that involved a Charlotte Douglas International Airport bus Wednesday morning, officials said.
The crash reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Harlee Avenue.Officer shoots, injures person at southwest Charlotte apartment complex, police say
Medic confirmed six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A crew on the scene said the crash cleared just before 6:15 a.m.
Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.
