6 injured in crash involving Charlotte Airport bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Six people were injured in a crash that involved a Charlotte Douglas International Airport bus Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Harlee Avenue.

Medic confirmed six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crew on the scene said the crash cleared just before 6:15 a.m.

