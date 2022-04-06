ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The group that preserves historic buildings and artifacts in Antarctica is hiring

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Job opening alert - the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust preserves historic buildings, bases and artifacts in...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Historic Buildings#Artifacts#A Martinez#Penguin#Antarctic Heritage Trust#Copyright Npr
Vox

Photos: The bizarre deep-sea creatures living on the Endurance shipwreck

A team of deep-sea explorers announced a groundbreaking discovery this week: The Endurance, a 144-foot ship that sank in 1915 during an expedition led by Ernest Shackleton, has finally been found. It rests nearly 10,000 feet down in the icy waters of Antarctica. But for some marine scientists, the ship...
WILDLIFE
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
countryliving.com

The most beautiful Cotswold villages and towns

Honey-hued cottages with thatched roofs, stone bridges over sparkling streams, miles of rolling green hills – the most beautiful Cotswold villages and towns provide the perfect backdrop for a dream countryside holiday in England. There’s a reason this picturesque part of the country is one of England’s 34 designated...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Channel Nebraska

The destinations dropping all Covid rules for entry and more of the latest in travel

This week at CNN Travel, we look at the countries dropping all their Covid-related rules for entry, innovative airplane cabin designs, new breathtaking bridges and why Finland is living its best life. Covid? What Covid?. A small but increasing number of destinations are lifting all of their Covid-related travel restrictions,...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Tunisia Cruise Port Welcomes First Cruise Ship in Seven Years

Located on the northern Mediterranean coast of Tunisia, La Goulette Cruise Port has welcomed its first cruise ship visitor since 2015. Spirit of Discovery from Saga Cruises called at the historic port on Wednesday, March 23, marking the first time in seven years since cruise ships have visited the port.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Newborn Wild Horse Orphaned After Visitors With "Best of Intentions" Remove It From Herd

A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
ANIMALS
CBS News

"Historic event": Antarctica experiencing record-shattering warmth

The Concordia research base at Dome C of the Antarctic, which is at an altitude of 9,800 feet, on Friday registered a record -11.5 degrees Celsius (+11.3 Fahrenheit), said Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from France-Meteo tweeted. Normally, temperatures fall with the end of the southern summer, but the Dumont d'Urville...
ENVIRONMENT
cruisehive.com

What is a Cruise to Nowhere?

Cruises to nowhere are short cruises that allow you to set sail for a few days. This gives you just enough time to enjoy the facilities on your favorite ship, cruise line, or cruise company. If this sounds perfect to you, there are a few things you may want to know.
TRAVEL
cbs19news

UVA alumnus working to help preserve Ukrainian artifacts via satellite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia alumnus is helping to save Ukraine's cultural heritage because thousands of items are at risk of being destroyed in the war. These include historical items like artifacts, statues, and paintings that define Ukraine's towns and cities. Hayden Bassett works at the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

A new study suggests that mushrooms can communicate

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Mushrooms - they keep to themselves, don't move around, don't prey on others, but they might just talk. A scientist at the University of the West of England inserted tiny electrodes into four species of fungi and discovered that shrooms seem to use electrical impulses to communicate internally, say, about food or an injury. The impulse clusters are so intricate, they actually resemble words. A mushroom's vocabulary - about 50 words. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WILDLIFE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy