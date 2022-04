The Thing About Pam is a peculiar, hypnotic series… and we can’t get enough of it! This week’s installment — the penultimate of the series titled “She’s Not Who You Think She Is” — follows Pam as she gains notoriety once the Dateline episode airs. Per NBC, “as she squares off against Betsy’s daughters in a civil suit for the insurance money, public opinion turns against her.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO