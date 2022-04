PHILADELPHIA – Kyzir White and his close friend entered through the gates of Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 8, 2013. The two made their way around the South Philadelphia stadium, taking in the sights and sounds. White was no stranger to watching the Eagles, having gone up to Lehigh University to watch Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson, and LeSean McCoy take part in training camp practices. However, this day would be different because it would be the first NFL game that White would attend.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO