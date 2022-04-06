ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Makes Her Debut on 'Forbes' Annual Billionaires List

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForbes has officially released its annual World’s Billionaires list, mentioning a total of 236 people, down from its record of 493 in 2021 who joined the club. Pop icon and entrepreneur Rihanna made her debut on the list with...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Rihanna Paired Her Glittery Micro-Miniskirt With This Nostalgic Trend

Another day, another iconic Rihanna maternity look. The newly minted billionaire and soon-to-be mother stepped out in a confusing outfit that also evoked some nostalgia. On Tuesday, the businesswoman grabbed dinner at her go-to restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, wearing a glittery micro-miniskirt that she paired with a baby blue, airbrushed hoodie that transports us back to the early aughts when this colorful, customizable garment was handed out at birthday parties or purchased as a souvenir on vacation. She paired the unusual sweatshirt — which had the words "Living the Dream" scribed in sparkly script on top of a skyline — with a shearling jacket in the same color.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Kanye West thinks Forbes undervalued his net worth as a billionaire (again) 'to control and diminish him,' says source, plus more news

Kanye West reportedly thinks Forbes undervalued his net worth (again) Is there another Kanye West-Forbes feud in the works? The magazine just published its annual list of the world's billionaires and while it does include the rapper now legally known as Ye, sources tell The Blast the star thinks Forbes undervalued his net worth. Again. According to Forbes' number crunching, Ye is worth about $2 billion. But in a report published Tuesday, April 5, The Blast says "sources close to" the rapper maintain his net worth should be around $7 billion, given his design deals with Adidas, Gap and more. (He also still has a stake in SKIMS, the shapewear line his ex, Kim Kardashian, created.) One source is quoted as saying Ye thinks Forbes wants "to control and diminish him even at the cost of their own integrity." Ye's team is also reportedly taking issue with Forbes' use of "revenue from last year only" rather than including the "enterprise value of long-term deals that are in place" in its net worth estimation. Kanye's relationship with Forbes, of course, has been rocky for some time. In 2020, he contacted the magazine via angry text messages and accused the publication of lying when it reported his net worth was just over $1 billion. "It's not a billion," Kanye allegedly wrote at the time (per Forbes editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg). "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Coperni Crop Top Celebrates Her Baby Bump

It’s not what you’re thinking. Despite the guests, the goodie bags, and the, ahem, personalized sports car, Rihanna did not host her baby shower yesterday. Rather, the pregnant singer pulled another sensational non-maternity look out of the bag for a Fenty Beauty launch in LA. Rihanna’s long-sleeved silver...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Pharrell
Person
Rihanna
CinemaBlend

Kendall Jenner's Pout Is Looking As Impressive As Kylie's In Brand New Photo Of The Two Sisters

There’s never a dull moment in the lives of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. As the Kardashians’ younger sisters prepare for the premiere of the family’s new Hulu reality series, they’ve also got another project in the works, and it seems Kendall may have taken a page out of the makeup mogul’s book for this one. In new images promoting their upcoming Kendall X Kylie cosmetics collaboration, the model boasts an impressive pout, similar to that of her younger sister, who has made billions of dollars off of her lips’ popularity.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World S Billionaires#Riri#Rings#Pusha T
Hypebae

Cardi B Is Making Her 'Baby Shark' Debut

Cardi B is making a cameo appearance in a new episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show, the children’s animation based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” Her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture will be joining the musician. The rapper will appear on screens as “Sharki...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Petition to remove Kanye West as Coachella headliner receives nearly 30K signatures

Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Kanye West as a headliner at this year’s Coachella. The online petition was started last week on Change.org by a user named Caramello Marie. The user states in the petition that West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” earlier this year, should be removed from Coachella’s lineup due to his social media attacks against his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “SNL” star Pete Davidson.
ELECTIONS
PopSugar

Kris Jenner Trades Her Signature Pixie For a Bob With Bangs

Kris Jenner was recently spotted with a new look. At Tuesday night's Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party, the momager, who's known for her sleek, dark pixie, revealed that she'd swapped her signature look for a fresh bob with wispy, brow-grazing bangs. The businesswoman debuted her latest hairstyle on her Instagram Stories on April 5, applying lip gloss from her daughter's new collection while makeup and hair artist Etienne Ortega put finishing touches on her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Maria Bakalova Makes Her SXSW Debut With Two Films

Click here to read the full article. Name: Maria Bakalova SXSW projects: “Women Do Cry,” which premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes last year, and “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” A24’s much-anticipated horror film directed by Halina Reijn, from a script penned by “Cat Person” author Kristen Roupenian.More from WWDInside the SXSW 2022 Opening Scene: Chanel, Gucci, and Sheryl CrowThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City Premiere Notable past credits: Bakalova received numerous best supporting actress award nominations for her portrayal of the daughter in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Bakalova’s first impressions of Austin, Texas: “The energy of...
MOVIES
WWD

Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Collaboration With Kylie Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner’s latest collection with Kylie Cosmetics is here. The collaboration, which is available now, marks the second time Jenner has worked with her sister Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection, with their first collaboration launching in 2020.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection features a pressed powder palette, blush and cheek highlighter quad, lip crayon set and lip gloss. The product prices range from $16 to $49 and are available to shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Appointed to Twitter's Board of Directors

Tech tycoon Elon Musk is now being appointed to Twitter‘s board of directors. According to new reports, the business magnate will serve on the board until 2024, during which his ownership in the company cannot surpass 14.9%. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” CEO Parag Agrawal said. “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.” Jack Dorsey also added that “I’ve wanted Elon on the board for a long time.”
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Pulitzer Prize Winning Critic Robin Givhan To Write a Book About Virgil Abloh

When the news of Virgil Abloh‘s death broke last November, the world went into collective mourning for one of the greatest innovators of this generation. His legacy continues to live on and his peers across multiple industries including music, fashion and art, still remember and celebrate his accomplishments on a regular basis. It is not difficult to see the impact Abloh had on culture and Robin Givhan, a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic, wants to ensure that his influence is forever cemented in history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy