Rihanna Makes Her Debut on 'Forbes' Annual Billionaires List

Kanye West reportedly thinks Forbes undervalued his net worth (again) Is there another Kanye West-Forbes feud in the works? The magazine just published its annual list of the world's billionaires and while it does include the rapper now legally known as Ye, sources tell The Blast the star thinks Forbes undervalued his net worth. Again. According to Forbes' number crunching, Ye is worth about $2 billion. But in a report published Tuesday, April 5, The Blast says "sources close to" the rapper maintain his net worth should be around $7 billion, given his design deals with Adidas, Gap and more. (He also still has a stake in SKIMS, the shapewear line his ex, Kim Kardashian, created.) One source is quoted as saying Ye thinks Forbes wants "to control and diminish him even at the cost of their own integrity." Ye's team is also reportedly taking issue with Forbes' use of "revenue from last year only" rather than including the "enterprise value of long-term deals that are in place" in its net worth estimation. Kanye's relationship with Forbes, of course, has been rocky for some time. In 2020, he contacted the magazine via angry text messages and accused the publication of lying when it reported his net worth was just over $1 billion. "It's not a billion," Kanye allegedly wrote at the time (per Forbes editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg). "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO