Ocala, FL

The ABAC Horsemen’s Association hosts the 2022 ACHA four-day national convention

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 ACHA four-day national convention starts. The ABAC Horsemen’s Association is hosting...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Lake City hosts groundbreaking ceremony for its second fire station

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for Lake City Fire Station Two. The fire department would love community members community partners friends and family to come out and celebrate. A pre-construction meeting will happen before the ceremony. The event begins at...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Spring Arts Festival

A career fair for technical positions is being hosted by Santa Fe College. UF’s TREEO Center is hosting a ribbon-cutting for its new safety yard.
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

A Two-Day plant sale is hosted by the UF Wilmot Botanical Garden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Wilmot Botanical Garden is having a plant sale. This will be a two-day event. There will be vegetables, herbs, natives, azaleas, tropicals, and many more!. The event starts Friday at 10 am and goes till 5 pm, and on Saturday from 9 am till...
WCJB

Buchholz baseball team falls to The Villages, 4-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz Bobcats baseball team had an off-night during an otherwise promising season, losing to The Villages, 4-1 on Thursday night at home. Buchholz drops to 10-4 overall, and The Villages moves to 11-4 for the season. Bobcats starter Ty Robertson lasted three and two thirds innings...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

SWAG Family Resource Center holds health and wellness fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - SWAG Family Resource Center is holding a health and wellness fair. This event showcases the numerous resources available in the community. There will be health providers sharing information, interactive activities, and a raffle. Peacefield will also do a plant-based cooking demonstration. The first 75 participants get...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex celebrates track record, prepares for Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Thursday racing segment with North Florida Motorplex. Last week the folks up there saw a new track record set by Ralph Edelen out of Thomasville, Georgia. He ran his pro mod in a time of 3.79 in the eight of a mile track. That’s 200 miles an hour. That’s dead stop to 200 in less than four seconds. That’s moving. This weekend we get a class of cars similar to what you see in the Fast and Furious movies . A lot of street grudge racing here , brought to the track. Below is the Motorplex schedule for Saturday, the Season Kickoff they’re calling it. Five different classes of racing you see there with the entry fees and the payouts. The headliners the 28/275 " no time” class which is a racing class for highly modified production type cars with added on nitrous oxide , pro chargers or blowers . The gates open at 9, the track is hot at 11. For more information call the number listed 850-209-4345!
THOMASVILLE, GA
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Trinity Catholic vs. Dunnellon Baseball

Trinity Catholic’s Bryan Navarro (37) slides safely back to second base as Dunnellon’s Chandler Hiers (4) looks for the out as he is backed up by Wyatt West (14) during a baseball game at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Fla. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL

