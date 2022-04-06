Police: Woman robbed, assaulted cab driver in Brooklyn
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who robbed and assaulted a cab driver in Brooklyn.
According to officers, the woman disputed with the driver over a fare payment on Pacific Street in Ocean Hill on March 29.
The woman is accused of punching the cab driver multiple times in the head and removing the victim's iPhone and Air Pods before fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
