PNC Broadway in Louisville announces 2022-23 season
2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway in Louisville announced their upcoming 2022 - 2023 season, packed with 6 shows including "Annie", which is making its return to Louisville for the first time in almost 17 years. "We are beyond thrilled that Broadway is back!" said Leslie Broecker, President of...
Broadway hits such as “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Beetlejuice,” “Six” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” will propel Broadway in Columbus’ next season. “People like to see what’s still fresh on Broadway. It’s a great lineup, with five Columbus premieres, so people will see a lot of new shows that have done well in New York,” said Chad Whittington, president and CEO of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which presents the touring season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2022-2023 season Monday night. The six-show season includes five productions never before seen in Columbus. The season kicks off with "Hairspray" featuring Columbus' own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina...
WESTERLY — Paul Rudnick's comedy "I Hate Hamlet" kicks off the Granite Theatre's new season and new era under the direction of recently appointed Artistic Director Erin Sousa Stanley. The play, which opens March 25, will run through April 9 and will be followed by "George Washington’s Teeth," a...
Soap opera icon Susan Lucci has joined the long list of performers who have taken part in "Celebrity Autobiography," the long-running comedic stage show in which stars read from celebrity memoirs. Raised in Elmont and in Garden City, where she still lives, Lucci will join Mario Cantone, Alan Zweibel and other stars to perform the show on April 30 at Adelphi University in her town.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two small towns in Kentucky are rolling out the red carpet. New Castle and Campbellsburg are home to an upcoming film called "Red Right Hand." One of the film's stars, Orlando Bloom, shared photos on his Instagram. New Castle Tavern Owner Jim Hubbs says the production...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Rock’s name has been on everyone’s lips since the infamous “slap” heard around the world during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The momentum of support following the incident with actor Will Smith have people lining up and sales skyrocketing to see his first stand-up comedy tour in five years.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts unveiled its 2022-23 Broadway season on Wednesday, one week after announcing that "Hamilton" will come to Lincoln for an extended run in August 2023. Rounding out the rest of the season will be “Chicago,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” “Dr. Seuss’ How...
Broadway is back, and so are the grosses. For the first time in 2 years we have the actual numbers for the prior, just like old times. No surprise: The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster is a blockbuster. The weekly take was over $3,45 million. That’s stunning, Of course, the ticket price is astronomical. But this was all expected.
Opera Philadelphia will return for its 2022-23 season with a full slate of in-person programming that includes its marquee Festival O, the 12-day Netflix-style festival where audiences can see a wide range of shows in quick succession. The annual season-opening Festival O, which launched in 2017 and received national acclaim...
The Kimmel Cultural Campus announced its musical lineup for the 2022-23 season, featuring some of Broadway’s current hits and a few fan favorites. Sixteen shows will make their way through Philly, bringing a combined 56 Tony Awards to town.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville leaders are looking to share the uniqueness and diversity of artists and businesses throughout their community. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) announced the South Louisville Art Crawl set for Apr. 10. The event gives visitors a chance to explore the artists and businesses that are...
TikTok is jumping off of the For You Page and onto the big stage with the app’s own debut broadway musical, aptly named For You, Paige. The story will center Landon, who becomes an overnight TikTok sensation after writing his own musical number for his friend, Paige, based on her favorite book series called "Utopia."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Kentucky Derby Festival's signature events is returning to the Louisville Waterfront for its 14th year. Kroger's Fest-a-Ville is back with eight days of concerts, food and family-friendly fun starting April 28 through May 6. The Fest-a-Ville will be open daily Monday through Saturday...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs wants you to join them for opening night and they're giving away tickets and a lucky winner have to pay. Here's how you can win four tickets to opening night in the Churchill Downs Courtyard. The contest starts on April 11 and runs through...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in over 20 years, the Planes of Thunder Static Display is returning to Thunder Weekend in honor of the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force!. The Static Display is set for Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,...
During the second half of Take Me Out — Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning and Pulitzer-nominated play — business manager Mason Marzac (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), who identifies as gay, gives an impassioned speech about baseball to his business client Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams, making his Broadway debut.) Marzac tells him that despite baseball being America's pastime, he never cared about the sport until Lemming came out as gay, and the same sentiment might apply to anyone walking into the show who doesn't know much about baseball. You might not be familiar with the ins and outs of the sport, but it'll be hard to walk out of the Helen Hayes Theater after two hours and fifteen minutes without caring about the story you just watched unfold onstage.
Performances of the play begin on September 19 at the St. James Theater, and will run for 16 weeks. Danielle Brooks, John David Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson – the recent recipient of an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governor’s Awards – have been cast to star in the upcoming revival of The Piano Lesson.
