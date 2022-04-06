ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

PNC Broadway in Louisville announces 2022-23 season

WHAS11
WHAS11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway in Louisville announced their upcoming 2022 - 2023 season, packed with 6 shows including "Annie", which is making its return to Louisville for the first time in almost 17 years. "We are beyond thrilled that Broadway is back!" said Leslie Broecker, President of...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Broadway in Columbus 2022-23 season will include 5 shows new to Columbus

Broadway hits such as “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Beetlejuice,” “Six” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” will propel Broadway in Columbus’ next season. “People like to see what’s still fresh on Broadway. It’s a great lineup, with five Columbus premieres, so people will see a lot of new shows that have done well in New York,” said Chad Whittington, president and CEO of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which presents the touring season.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2022-23 Broadway In Columbus features 6 shows, kicks off with 'Hairspray'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2022-2023 season Monday night. The six-show season includes five productions never before seen in Columbus. The season kicks off with "Hairspray" featuring Columbus' own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina...
COLUMBUS, OH
Westerly Sun

The Granite Theatre announces 2022 season

WESTERLY — Paul Rudnick's comedy "I Hate Hamlet" kicks off the Granite Theatre's new season and new era under the direction of recently appointed Artistic Director Erin Sousa Stanley. The play, which opens March 25, will run through April 9 and will be followed by "George Washington’s Teeth," a...
Newsday

Susan Lucci to headline 'Celebrity Autobiography' at Adelphi in April

Soap opera icon Susan Lucci has joined the long list of performers who have taken part in "Celebrity Autobiography," the long-running comedic stage show in which stars read from celebrity memoirs. Raised in Elmont and in Garden City, where she still lives, Lucci will join Mario Cantone, Alan Zweibel and other stars to perform the show on April 30 at Adelphi University in her town.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

Chris Rock to bring 'Ego Death' World Tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Rock’s name has been on everyone’s lips since the infamous “slap” heard around the world during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The momentum of support following the incident with actor Will Smith have people lining up and sales skyrocketing to see his first stand-up comedy tour in five years.
York News-Times

Nine Broadway shows, including 'Hamilton,' coming to Lied Center in 2022-23 season

The Lied Center for Performing Arts unveiled its 2022-23 Broadway season on Wednesday, one week after announcing that "Hamilton" will come to Lincoln for an extended run in August 2023. Rounding out the rest of the season will be “Chicago,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” “Dr. Seuss’ How...
LINCOLN, NE
Showbiz411

Broadway Gives Grosses 1st Time in 2 Years: “Music Man,” “Michael Jackson” Booming, “Company” Needs Some, “Tina” Rolling on a River

Broadway is back, and so are the grosses. For the first time in 2 years we have the actual numbers for the prior, just like old times. No surprise: The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster is a blockbuster. The weekly take was over $3,45 million. That’s stunning, Of course, the ticket price is astronomical. But this was all expected.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harper Lee
Person
Aaron Sorkin
WHAS11

South Louisville to celebrate community with 'Art Crawl'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville leaders are looking to share the uniqueness and diversity of artists and businesses throughout their community. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) announced the South Louisville Art Crawl set for Apr. 10. The event gives visitors a chance to explore the artists and businesses that are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Pnc#The Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater#Pnc Broadway#Hadestown May
papermag.com

TikTok Funds Its First-Ever Broadway Musical

TikTok is jumping off of the For You Page and onto the big stage with the app’s own debut broadway musical, aptly named For You, Paige. The story will center Landon, who becomes an overnight TikTok sensation after writing his own musical number for his friend, Paige, based on her favorite book series called "Utopia."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WHAS11

Kentucky Derby Festival brings Fest-a-Ville concert series back to Waterfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Kentucky Derby Festival's signature events is returning to the Louisville Waterfront for its 14th year. Kroger's Fest-a-Ville is back with eight days of concerts, food and family-friendly fun starting April 28 through May 6. The Fest-a-Ville will be open daily Monday through Saturday...
WHAS11

Churchill Downs opening night ticket giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs wants you to join them for opening night and they're giving away tickets and a lucky winner have to pay. Here's how you can win four tickets to opening night in the Churchill Downs Courtyard. The contest starts on April 11 and runs through...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Go see this event after Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in over 20 years, the Planes of Thunder Static Display is returning to Thunder Weekend in honor of the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force!. The Static Display is set for Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
EW.com

Take Me Out review: A star-studded cast takes center field on Broadway

During the second half of Take Me Out — Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning and Pulitzer-nominated play — business manager Mason Marzac (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), who identifies as gay, gives an impassioned speech about baseball to his business client Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams, making his Broadway debut.) Marzac tells him that despite baseball being America's pastime, he never cared about the sport until Lemming came out as gay, and the same sentiment might apply to anyone walking into the show who doesn't know much about baseball. You might not be familiar with the ins and outs of the sport, but it'll be hard to walk out of the Helen Hayes Theater after two hours and fifteen minutes without caring about the story you just watched unfold onstage.
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy