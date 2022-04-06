ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fight inequality through Colorado’s state budget and tax code

By Mathew Mengesha
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
(Getty Images)

It’s now been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the world as we knew it. In Colorado, hospitalizations have finally reached an all-time low , allowing for a moment to step back and reflect on the bigger picture. There’s perhaps no better time for that than when state lawmakers are considering Colorado’s spending priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Thanks to billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funding and stronger-than-expected economic growth, Colorado’s leaders have an unprecedented opportunity to invest in the working people who drive our economy. They should seize this chance to make real progress against the racial and income inequalities that are holding our economy back.

It’s no secret that as many Coloradans struggled over the past two years, the ultra-rich got much, much richer. Colorado’s eight billionaires are billions wealthier than before the pandemic began, and America’s 400 richest individuals saw their cumulative wealth grow by an eye-popping $4.5 trillion (yes, trillion, not a typo). Meanwhile, rising costs are squeezing family budgets from every angle.

This inequality is holding us back. When more Coloradans are doing well — especially groups who have faced decades of discriminatory economic policies like people of color and immigrants — they have more money to spend, driving increased economic activity and growth for everyone. When more Coloradans are struggling, our economy suffers.

I’ve seen examples of this firsthand in my work advocating for investments in immigrants, refugees, and the welcoming community, including advocating for fairer economic policies. It’s well documented that expanding access to early childhood education and care is one of the best investments a society can make. Targeting public investments to make sure quality early childhood education and care programs are broadly available to dual language learner families (who make up 25% of Colorado kids aged 0-8) would help unlock the potential of every Coloradan to build a prosperous life and contribute to a thriving economy, regardless of their background.

These same principles apply to other important priorities like better funding for refugee resettlement and integration, and improved adult education and literacy programs. And while my work is focused on immigrant and refugee integration, all policies that give a broad base of working Coloradans paths to economic opportunity can be tools against racial and income inequality.

It makes zero economic sense to send a millionaire a $1,000 check.

But smart investments are just one side of the budget conversation. Equally as important as how we spend our state budget is the question of whether we have a good tax system to fund it. As state lawmakers delve into this year’s budget, they should all be doing more to reform our unfair, inequitable tax code. While many of the solutions for a fairer tax code start at the ballot, there are some things lawmakers can do right now to help.

First lawmakers should consider a fairer rebate system for billions of tax dollars the state is required to rebate to Coloradans over the next few years. Under current law, the wealthiest households will get the biggest tax rebates. It makes zero economic sense to send a millionaire a $1,000 check. That money would be better used on targeted tax breaks for people who could actually benefit from the extra spending money instead of people so wealthy they likely won’t even notice the check.

State lawmakers should also delve into the serious work of untangling Colorado’s upside down tax code, which is still heavily slanted in favor of the wealthiest households and largest corporations.

When more Coloradans are struggling, our economy suffers.

If our leaders approach tax and budget policy decisions with this core principle in mind, Colorado can start to make real strides against the inequities stifling our full potential.

The post Fight inequality through Colorado’s state budget and tax code appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

