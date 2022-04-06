ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Why are flags at half-staff? Gov. Youngkin honors fallen Henrico officer

By Kassidy Hammond
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El2rc_0f0tJhGC00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the tragic death of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday.

The governor’s flag order includes all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.

PREVIOUS: Henrico police officer killed in 3-vehicle crash

Sutton, 24, died after the cruiser he was driving the night of March 30 was t-boned by a Dodge pickup at the Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road intersection.

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

The crash injured a field training officer, and someone in custody, who were also in the police vehicle. Police said their injuries remained critical as of Monday, April 4. The pickup truck driver has since been released from the hospital.

Milligan holds memorial for student-athlete killed in hit-and-run

Sutton’s funeral will be held at Victory Tabernacle Church at 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. He will be laid to rest in Hopewell at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. His interment will be open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Police: Man found dead along Martinsville road identified

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — More than a month after a body was discovered along a road by a passerby, the Martinsville Police Department shared the identity and manner of death for that body. According to the department, a call came at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 about a body lying in a ditch on […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Midlothian, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth#Henrico#Dodge#Victory Tabernacle Church
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WSET

Cause of death, new details revealed in the murder of Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy