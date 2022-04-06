ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

5&20 Road Work In Geneva Begins Soon

By Greg Cotterill
 2 days ago
Get ready to slow down on Routes 5 & 20 along the lakefront in Geneva. Phase 2 of the state-funded $10-million dollar Downtown Revitalization Initiative awarded in 2016 begins this...

Seneca Highway Dept Workers Unionize

The Town of Seneca’s six Highway Department workers have unionized. According to Finger Lakes Times, the Town Board voted to recognize Civil Service Association Local 1000 as the workers’ representative allowing for negotiations between the union and the town to begin. Get the top stories on your radio...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Palmyra Town Board Wants to Cut Town Supervisor’s Salary

The Palmyra Town Board plans to cut the salary of Town Supervisor Ken Miller. Finger Lakes Times reports the board also wants to set specific working hours for Miller after a March 9th incident where he missed a county meeting and was later found to be unconscious in is home, likely due to intoxication. Miller is currently on medical leave until April 12th.
PALMYRA, NY
