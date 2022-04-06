5&20 Road Work In Geneva Begins Soon

POTLATCH - Replacement work is set to begin soon on a pair of aging bridges on US-95 near Potlatch. Right and left turn lanes will also be added on the highway to access Kennedy Ford Road, and a left turn lane from US-95 to SH-6 will be constructed. To make the curve at the US-95/SH-6 junction safer and easier to navigate, the highway will also be realigned slightly. The projects are expected to be complete in November.

