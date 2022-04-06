ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

50 former heads of state and prime ministers back call for tribunal to try Putin

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnRqW_0f0tIUqG00

The number of heads of state and former prime ministers across the world backing calls for an international tribunal to try Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine has reached 50.

A petition supporting the move has topped 1.5 million, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, one of those calling for a tribunal, said there had to be a “clear path” to bring the Russian leader to justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeBlL_0f0tIUqG00
Gordon Brown (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Last week the United Nations human rights body appointed a commission to investigate accusations of war crimes committed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and identify those responsible.

The Justice for Ukraine campaign announced that 50 former world leaders have signed a proposal to create an international tribunal to try Mr Putin and those accountable for the crime of aggression.

They said a trial, similar to the Nuremberg trials, would act in addition to war crimes investigations by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mr Brown said earlier: “Now that crimes revealed at Bucha and Mariupol and elsewhere in Ukraine have shocked the world, we must set a clear path that brings Putin to justice.

“We are delighted to have received the support of 50 former heads of state and prime ministers who have now signed up to support our petition.

“Nearly 1.5 million people have signed it, an extraordinary sign of resolution from people across the world.

“What started off as a European project has now won support from every continent, with backing for a special tribunal from former heads of state and prime ministers in Australia, Canada and across Latin America.

“It reflects the widespread global revulsion at the war crimes committed against Ukraine by Russian forces.

“At the request of Ukraine, our petition proposes that the ICC sets up a special tribunal to probe the crime of aggression by Putin and his associates.

“Doing so will show that the international community is prepared to do whatever it takes to hold him to account for his actions.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

EU imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

The European Union has imposed sanctions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia’s economy, businessmen and oligarchs, according to two officials. The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in an updated list of people facing an...
POLITICS
newschain

Britain ‘appalled’ by Ukraine railway station attack on civilians fleeing war

Russia may have committed another war crime by targeting civilians fleeing from an eastern Ukraine railway station with precision missiles, the Defence Secretary has said. Ben Wallace vowed to “do everything” to ensure Vladimir Putin fails in Ukraine and confirmed Britain will be sending Mastiff armoured vehicles to aid the fight against the Russian President’s forces.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Vladimir Putin
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribunal#War Crimes#Ukraine#Latin America#Russian#United Nations#Justice#European
MSNBC

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia’s latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says keeping Russia in check is West's long-term policy

March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted. Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy