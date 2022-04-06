ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brazil's J&F to acquire Vale's center-west mines for $215 mln -report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding J&F Investimentos has agreed to acquire Vale SA’s iron ore and manganese mines in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul for 1 billion reais ($215 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported late on Tuesday.

The figure to be paid by J&F, parent company of meatpacker JBS SA and pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil, includes the ventures’ debt, Valor said, citing market sources familiar with the matter.

J&F and Vale did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vale announced last week it was in advanced talks to sell the companies that compose its Center-West system as it looks to focus on core businesses and growth opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil retailer Lojas Renner expects around $200 mln in 2022 capex

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Renner expects capital expenditures of around 1 billion reais ($199.94 million) in 2022, said its Chief Executive Fabio Faccio on Friday. In a conference call after an earnings report, Faccio said the fashion retailer saw a weak sales figure in the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Argentina seeks Bolivia gas boost as LNG costs soar - sources

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES/LA PAZ (Reuters) - Argentina is in talks to sharply raise natural gas imports from Bolivia to some 16-18 million cubic meters daily over the southern hemisphere winter, four sources told Reuters, though neighbor Brazil may be an obstacle to the ramp up in volumes. The South American country...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's Via reaches agreement to transfer $58 mln in tax credits

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via said on Monday it reached an agreement to transfer state tax ICMS credits of 300 million reais ($58.57 million). According to the company, the impact expected from this transaction on its cash flow and results will be appropriated over the next 18 months. This year, Via has already monetized 500 million reais in tax credits, excluding discounts practiced in this type of transaction, it said.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Mines#J F#Vale Sa#Mato Grosso#Sul#Valor Economico#Meatpacker Jbs Sa#Pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil
Reuters

Brazil's JBS ventures into organic fertilizer production

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company, said on Friday it will start producing organic fertilizer using waste from its own facilities. JBS said in a statement that a unit located in Guaicara, in the interior of Sao Paulo state, will have the capacity to manufacture 150,000 tonnes of fertilizer products per year.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Brazil's Multilaser to produce China's Hikvision security products

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics maker Multilaser SA announced on Thursday an agreement to take over part of the production of security equipment from China’s Hikvision. In the deal, which starts in the third quarter, Multilaser will take over the distribution and sale of entry-level security...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Harbour Energy's post-merger cashflow rises to $678 mln

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy (HBR.L), the British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, reported on Thursday free cashflow of $678 million for 2021 in its first full-year results after its merger with Premier Oil, up from a pro-forma $562 million in 2020. It forecast that, at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: India Passes Crypto Tax Legislation; Deloitte, El Corte Ingles Team on Crypto Exchange; Alberta Eyes Becoming a Canadian Crypto Hub; Coinbase in Talks to Acquire Brazil’s 2TM

Thanks to a new tax proposal passed by India’s Parliament, in one week, residents of India will have to pay a capital gains tax of 30% on crypto transactions, CoinDesk reported Friday (March 25). Per the report, this resulted in “uproar and disappointment” from those in the industry. Aside...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Shell raises Russia writedown to as much as $5 billion

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will write down up to $5 billion following its decision to exit Russia, more than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday. The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

AstraZeneca pays $775 mln to settle drug dispute with Japan's Chugai

March 17 (Reuters) - Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Thursday it would pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T involving lucrative rare disease treatment Ultomiris. Both AstraZeneca and Chugai will withdraw patent infringement cases filed in the United States and Japan dating...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

China state refiners shun new Russian oil trades

China's state refiners are honouring existing Russian oil contracts but avoiding new ones despite steep discounts, heeding Beijing's call for caution as western sanctions mount against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, six people told Reuters. State-run Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinochem have stayed on the sidelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's govt picks high-ranking technocrat as Petrobras' next CEO

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Wednesdaytapped Jose Mauro Coelho, a high-ranking technocrat with expertise in the nation's oil and gas sector,as the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras. The appointment comes amid a hectic several days for Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the firm...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy