ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

The group that preserves historic buildings and artifacts in Antarctica is hiring

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust is looking for someone help run the planet's southern-most post office, work at the gift shop and count penguins for research. Perks include glacial views. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martinez....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

‘Historic event’: Antarctica experiencing record-shattering warmth

The Concordia research base at Dome C of the Antarctic, which is at an altitude of 9,800 feet, on Friday registered a record -11.5 degrees Celsius (+11.3 Fahrenheit), said Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from France-Meteo tweeted. Normally, temperatures fall with the end of the southern summer, but the Dumont d’Urville...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Strange Deep-sea Creatures Found Inhabiting the Endurance Shipwreck

Ernest Shackleton's ship - Endurance - that sank almost 10,000 feet down in freezing waters of Antarctica in 1915 has been discovered. For some marine scientists, the more interesting part of the event is the deep-sea creatures that have occupied the ship. Huw Griffiths, a British Antarctic Survey marine biogeographer...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Historic Buildings#Artifacts#Uk#Npr
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Channel Nebraska

The destinations dropping all Covid rules for entry and more of the latest in travel

This week at CNN Travel, we look at the countries dropping all their Covid-related rules for entry, innovative airplane cabin designs, new breathtaking bridges and why Finland is living its best life. Covid? What Covid?. A small but increasing number of destinations are lifting all of their Covid-related travel restrictions,...
TRAVEL
countryliving.com

The most beautiful Cotswold villages and towns

Honey-hued cottages with thatched roofs, stone bridges over sparkling streams, miles of rolling green hills – the most beautiful Cotswold villages and towns provide the perfect backdrop for a dream countryside holiday in England. There’s a reason this picturesque part of the country is one of England’s 34 designated...
TRAVEL
Darnell

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was the most unexpected of the trips I’ve taken. It wasn’t a thought in my mind moments prior to me booking a flight there. I was browsing through my Twitter feed on a Tuesday afternoon when I saw a Spirit Airlines tweet saying all flights are 90% off but you must book within 24 hours. I was skeptical because of the terrible things I’ve heard about that airline but I checked it out anyway. With the discount, I priced a round trip flight to Puerto Rico for $100! I couldn’t pass that deal up and booked it almost immediately. I booked my stay at a hostel style Airbnb run by two sisters. 5 days later, on a sunny day in March of 2016, I landed on the beautiful Caribbean island.
cruisehive.com

What is a Cruise to Nowhere?

Cruises to nowhere are short cruises that allow you to set sail for a few days. This gives you just enough time to enjoy the facilities on your favorite ship, cruise line, or cruise company. If this sounds perfect to you, there are a few things you may want to know.
TRAVEL
cbs19news

UVA alumnus working to help preserve Ukrainian artifacts via satellite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia alumnus is helping to save Ukraine's cultural heritage because thousands of items are at risk of being destroyed in the war. These include historical items like artifacts, statues, and paintings that define Ukraine's towns and cities. Hayden Bassett works at the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cruisehive.com

Holland America Cruise Ship to House Ukrainian Refugees

Carnival-owned Holland America Line to house Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands as part of an agreement with the City of Rotterdam. They will be accommodated onboard the Volendam cruise ship, which is currently not in service. Volendam to House Ukrainian Refugees. The Volendam cruise ship, operated by Holland America Line,...
HOUSING
Daily Mail

Arsonists target Russian TV host's Lake Como villa while activists scrawl ‘killer’ onto another of his seized Italian properties and pour red paint into its swimming pool

Arsonists have targeted a Russian TV host's Lake Como villa, while suspected activists scrawled 'killer' onto another of his seized Italian properties and poured red paint into its swimming pool, according to local reports. Italian firefighters were called to put out a fire at the villa Wednesday morning - reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy