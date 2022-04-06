ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dense Fog Advisory issued until 9 a.m. for several NE Ohio counties

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued ahead of the morning commute Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for Lorain, Huron, Ashland, Wayne, Richland and Medina counties.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility.

The NWS says “be sure to allow extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you in the event you encounter dense fog reducing visibility down to zero."

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

