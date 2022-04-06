Dense Fog Advisory issued until 9 a.m. for several NE Ohio counties

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued ahead of the morning commute Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for Lorain, Huron, Ashland, Wayne, Richland and Medina counties.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility.

The NWS says “be sure to allow extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you in the event you encounter dense fog reducing visibility down to zero."

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter